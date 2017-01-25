Eastern accepts board member resignation

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education is looking for a new board member after accepting the resignation of a board member during Tuesday’s special meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Tom Morrissey as a board member with the district effective on Jan. 19. No reason was given for Morrissey’s resignation. Morrissey had served on the board since 2014.

With the resignation of Morrissey, the remaining board members are Floyd Ridenour, Adam Will, Samantha Mugrage and Brandon Buckley.

As per Ohio law, the board must move to fill the vacancy no sooner than 10 days after the vacancy, but no longer than 30 days, meaning the remaining board members must appoint a replacement by Feb. 18.

Given the timeline required for the appointment, the board is currently accepting applications from those interested in filing the vacancy. Applications should be submitted to the Eastern Local Treasurer’s Office no later than Feb. 2.

A special board meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the vacancy.

The next regular meeting, at which time the appointment of the new board member is excepted (unless another special meeting is scheduled) is on Feb. 15.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews.

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews.