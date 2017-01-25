For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 9

Well-Being Check — Deputy Babb responded to Route 684 for a well-being check. Female was found to be fine and informed to call the caller.

Alarm Call — Deputy Stacy responded to Hill’s Citgo in reference to an alarm. Business found secured.

Jan. 10

Prowler call — Deputy Stacy and Sgt. Jones responded to a residence on Route 681, Albany, in reference to a female reporting she had let her little dog out to go to bathroom and when the dog scratched to get back in, she opened the door and a male was reaching for the doorknob. He took off and she didn’t see any vehicle or any direction. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the male.

Jan. 13

Prowlers — Deputy Leif Babb was dispatched to a residence on Valley Belle Road for a reported prowler messing with their truck in the driveway. Deputy Babb arrived and spoke with the caller and then checked the area around the vehicle and yard. Noting was found to indicate that anyone had ever been present, i.e. nothing found missing, and no foot prints in the mud where the prowler was said to have been seen. It was determined to be unfounded and no further action was taken on this call by the deputy.

Fatal crash — 911 center received a call of an injury crash on Route 143 near Horner Hill Road. EMS, Deputies, and Ohio State Patrol units were dispatched to the scene. EMS units arrived and discovered two occupants. The driver, Richard Barnhart Jr. was injured and entrapped in the vehicle. He was extracted by EMS units from the Rutland Fire Department and transported by Medic squad to the Holzer Meigs ER. The passenger, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene. Deputies arrive shortly before OSP units and secured the scene until their arrival. The investigation of the accident was handled by to OSP units, the deputies stayed on the scene and assisted in the investigation as needed and notifications of family.

Jan. 14

Traffic stop/Warrant arrest — Deputy Brandy King stopped a vehicle on Snowball Hill for a vehicle defect. The driver was given a warning and released. While checking the ID’s of the passengers in the vehicle it was discovered that one of them, James Bias, age 30, from Syracuse, had three warrants for his arrest. One from the Meigs County Court, and two from the Meigs Juvenile Court. Bias was taken into custody and placed in jail pending court appearances on the warrants.

Jan. 16

911 hang-up — Sgt. Griffin responded to a 911 hang-up call on Mt. Union Road. After speaking with the homeowner, it was determined to be problem with the phone lines.

Investigate complaint — Deputy Patterson responded to a call of a disorderly male in Harrisonville. Upon arrival, the male was advised that further actions may result in criminal charges.

Medic assist — Deputies were called to assist medics with a male that was located on Route 124/Eden Ridge. Deputy Perry cleared the scene and the male was transported by EMS.

Suspicious male — Deputy Perry responded to the Route 33 roadside rest area in reference to a male that was acting suspiciously. Deputy Perry identified the male who stated that he was waiting on someone to meet him and would be leaving soon.

Jan. 17

Investigate complaint — Deputy Perry took a complaint from a female stating that her ex-husband was violating a TPO. This incident is under further investigation.

Investigate complaint — An individual came to the sheriff’s office to file a complaint in reference to a vehicle he had purchased on Ebay. Due to the circumstances surrounding the complaint, the individual was advised it was a civil matter and he would need to contact his attorney.

Domestic complaint — Deputy Hupp responded to a call of domestic violence at a residence located in Reedsville. Deputy Hupp took statements from the caller and advised her that an investigation would be forthcoming. No arrest was made at the time of the call.

Jan. 19

Harassment — Deputy Hupp took a call from a male subject claiming he was being harassed on social media. At the time of this report, a suspect has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.