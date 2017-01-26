County granted preliminary injunction against Rutland

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners have been granted a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order preventing the Village of Rutland from selling a piece of property.

Prosecutor James K. Stanley filed a motion for preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order late Wednesday afternoon asking that the court stop the village from selling the former Meigs Local Bus Garage property located next to the Rutland Civic Center.

The village had planned to sell the property to Dollar General or agents on behalf of Dollar General in a sale which was to close today according to court documents.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

The Daily Sentinel will provide additional information on www.mydailysentinel.com and in the Friday print edition of The Daily Sentinel.