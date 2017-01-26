Three arrested after Gallia drug bust

GALLIPOLIS —Two people from Bidwell and one from Racine were arrested after a reported drug bust.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin reports that deputies and agents assigned to the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs County, served a search warrant at a residence located at 1514 Buckridge Road in Gallia County on Thursday.

Arrested as a result of this investigation were William C. Burns III, 39, Bidwell, Gwenda L. Dyer, 32, Bidwell and Megan M. Haskins, 36, Racine.

Champlin stated that his office conferred with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren and that Burns and Dyer were both charged with trafficking heroin while Haskins was arrested for an outstanding warrant, possession of heroin and conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

“Thanks to numerous tips from concerned citizens, our streets are a little safer tonight,” Champlin said.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013. The task force is formed by the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Gallipolis and Middleport Police Departments and the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor Offices.