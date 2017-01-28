Durst, Mahr honored by American Legion

ROCKSPRINGS — How much do you know about the United States Flag, the Declaration of Independence or the United States Constitution? What about state or local government?

Questions about those and other topics were part of the Americanism and Government test which is administered each fall to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors across the state of Ohio.

The American Legion has administered the test each year since 1936.

The test is comprised of 50 questions, plus an essay question. All students across the state answer the same essay question, which this year was on the topic of what can be done for everyone to respect each other.

There are 14 districts across the state, with a male and female winner selected in each grade level. From those, the three state winners for each grade level are selected, narrowing the 57,000 students who take the test down to 18 state winners and 84 district winners.

On Friday, state, district and local American Legion representatives were on hand at Meigs High School to recognize two of the top performers on the test.

Sophomore Cole Durst was one of three sophomore boys selected as the state winner for the highest score among all sophomore boys.

Durst, of Middleport, is the son of Jimmy and Julie Durst and Pam and Scott Trussell. He is the grandson of Ed and Ruth Durst.

Gerald White, Director of Americanism and Youth Activities, explained that Durst is one of 18 state winners of the 57,000 students who took the test in November.

As a state winner, Durst will be part of a five-day all-expense paid trip to Gettysburg and Washington D.C., where the group will take part in the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Durst is believed to be only the second state winner from Meigs High School. Steven Mahr was a state winner a few years ago.

In addition to Durst being a state winner, Meigs senior Dillon Mahr was the District 8 winner for senior boys. Mahr is the son of Ryan and Carol Mahr of Rutland and the grandson of Bonnie Smith.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews

