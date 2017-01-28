Syracuse gas station robbed; suspect on the run

SYRACUSE — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a reported armed robbery at the TNT gas station in Syracuse on Friday evening.

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday evening, a white male allegedly entered the gas station, with a weapon, and is alleged to have been threatening and demanding money.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the back which can be seen in the photo, as well as a cover over the face. The suspect is believed to have a tattoo on his right hand between the thumb and index finger of a small design, according to a post by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371.

