Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during their second meeting of January, as well as recognizing students of the month and a retiring bus driver.

Student of the Month awards were presented to the students in attendance. Board members were presented certificates for Board Appreciation Month.

Ronald Wood was presented a clock in honor of his retirement after 31 years of service as a bus driver for Meigs Local Schools.

Minutes of the Jan. 10 organizational and regular meeting were approved as submitted. The food service report was approved as submitted by Chrissy Musser.

Ohio School Boards Association travel expenses were approved for Larry Tucker as he continues to serve on the Southeast Region Executive Committee.

The board approved entering into an agreement with Ohio University for athletic trainer services for the 2017-18 school year for $10,800.

Revised appropriations were approved in the amount of $29,457,622 as presented by the treasurer.

The employment of Rebecca Blake as assistant to the treasurer was approved on a continuing contract, effective on July 1, 2017.

Steve Blackwell was hired as a bus driver effective Jan. 30, 2017.

Anthony (Tony) Kennedy was approved as a substitute custodian. Joseph McCall and Brittany Newsome were approved as substitute teachers.

A separation agreement between the board and William Taylor was approved.

A memorandum of understanding was approved between the board and the Meigs Local Teachers Association to create one additional varsity assistant supplemental position for both baseball and softball for the 2017 season.

The board entered into executive session for 55 minutes for the consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee, official or student and consideration of the purchase of property or sale of property at competitive bidding.

The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized students of the month during the recent board meeting.