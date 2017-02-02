Children’s resale shop open in Pomeroy

POMEROY — There is a new shop in town.

Colt N Chloe, a children’s resale shop, opened its doors earlier this year on Main Street in Pomeroy and will hold its official grand opening this Saturday.

The store, which is owned by Kelly VanCooney and her mom, Sherry Black, is named for VanCooney’s son and her niece.

The store sells children’s items under a size nine or 10, as well as baby gear, cribs and other baby and children items. Items are priced at half retail or better, said VanCooney.

Consignment may also be available on some larger items.

VanCooney said that moving to Meigs County, where her husband’s father is from, after living in Salem, Ohio, near Youngstown, she found that there were no children’s resale shops in the area, with many people driving to the Parkersburg area to shop.

“You are not getting the discount by the time you figure in gas,” said VanCooney.

She said she has had several people say that the resale shop is something that was needed in the area. She is hoping that will turn into support for the business.

VanCooney said the business also allows her to work and not place her son in day care.

Colt N Chloe is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

