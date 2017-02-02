Nearly 2 ton of food collected for local organizations

OHIO VALLEY — For the past several weeks, students from around the region have been crawling around basketball courts in an effort to take home some cash, but that was just one aspect of the Crawl for Cash nights sponsored by Farmers Bank.

A total of six events held in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties collected nearly two ton of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries in the three counties.

Events were held at Meigs, Southern, Eastern, Wahama, Point Pleasant and Gallia Academy high schools, featuring two local teams in each game.

The food drive was turned into a competition to see which of the opposing schools could bring in the most food items, with the bank then making a donation to the winning school’s booster program.

“Gallia Academy knocked it out of the park,” said Farmers Bank Marketing Manager Dru Reed. He explained that when bank representatives arrived for the evening’s event there was already a table full of food items and the stack of food kept growing as the evening went on.

The goal was to have a fun environment for the kids and raise as much food and donations for the local food pantries as possible, said Reed.

Food items collected in Meigs County were donated to the Mulberry Cooperative Parish food pantry, with Gallia County items donated to The Outreach Center and Mason County items to the Soul Harvest Church outreach.

Reed said one of the comments he heard from individuals was gratitude for giving back to the food pantries in a time when they were in need following the holidays.

At each of the events, bank representatives, current and former junior board members and the school’s cheerleaders assisted with the evening’s activities, making it fun for all involved.

It is about engaging with the community and having a good time, said Reed.

Farmers Bank President Paul Reed thanked everyone for making the events a success and raising almost two ton of food for the local food banks.

Dru Reed said that the bank hopes to continue events as the schedules allow with the goal of giving more food back to the food pantries each year.

With the Crawl for Cash events concluded, Farmers Bank is gearing up for a busy February at all of its locations.

For the entire month of February, Farmers Bank will be hosting a “Spread The Love” fundraiser, with different events at each location.

At the Corporate, Pomeroy, Tuppers Plains, Mason and Point Pleasant locations, community members can purchase a Farmers Bank heart for $1 with the proceeds going to the Mason County Relay for Life. The hearts will be displayed in the lobby of each branch.

The Tuppers Plains branch will be hosting a “soup sale” on Friday, Feb. 3 to help this cause, with other location events to be announced.

At the Gallipolis branch, donations will benefit the Gallia County Snack Pack Program. Community members are asked to donate jars of peanut butter and/or purchase a Farmers Bank heart for $1.

