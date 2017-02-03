Sheriff’s Office seeking information on runaway juvenile

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing/runaway juvenile.

According to a news release, the sheriff’ office has taken a report of a missing-runaway juvenile who was last seen in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on Jan. 29.

Deputies have taken a report of a runaway juvenile, Franklin (Dalton) Dickens, age 16, from Rose Hill Road, Pomeroy. Dickens was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 by his uncle in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.