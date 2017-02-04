Emergency HEAP continuing through March 31

OHIO VALLEY — There is still assistance available for winter heating utilities. The Gallia Meigs C.A.A’s Emergency HEAP Program which began Nov. 1, 2016, will continue through March 31, 2017, explained Debbie Cundiff, Community Services Manager. The program are continuing to book appointments every Friday starting at 8 a.m. (unless it’s a holiday). Clients may call the Cheshire Office at 740-367-7341 or 740-992-6629, or walk-in our main office in Cheshire, to book an appointment. However, please note, an appointment may/or may not extend a scheduled utility shut off.

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $550 for unregulated utilities, up to $450 for wood, coal or pellets and up to 200 gallons for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to eight cylinders of propane, depending of the cost.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same; however, regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past three months income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The 12-month period or 3-month period for the help is determined from date of application making it possible for some with decreased income during these periods to qualify later in the program. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability or death of a spouse or household member. Documentation verifying all household income must be provided when applying for HEAP. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required. It is also required clients provide social security cards for all household members.

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a one person household is $20,790; two persons $28,035; three persons $35,280; four persons $42,525; five persons $49,770; six persons $57,015; seven persons $64,277; eight persons $71,557. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $1,820 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications can be completed at both offices — Central Office, Gallia County at 8010 N. State Route 7, Cheshire or the Meigs County Office at 369 Powell Street, Middleport. Applications will be taken by appointment from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.

Required Documents:

Proof of Gross Income for everyone in the household for the past three months

Weekly — last 13 pay stubs/Bi-weekly — last 7 pay stubs

SS/SSI/SSD Bank Statement or 2016 Award Letter PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION — Copy of 2016 Award Letter

College student — Financial aid documents (Refund Page)

OWF/TANF/DA — Print out of the last three months or bank statement

Child support, ordered to pay or receive — Print out (documented proof for the last 3 months, verification of whether receiving it or not) • Social Security Cards for EVERYONE in the household

Current heating bill or statement (Columbia Gas, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal or Wood)

Current electric bill (AEP or Buckeye Rural)

If you pay out of pocket for Health Insurance, documented proof for the last three months — Spend Down (DJFS), Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.

Landlords Name, Address and Phone Number

