Commissioners approve LEPC contract

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved entering into a contract for emergency planning services with the Meigs County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) on behalf of the county.

Meigs County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Jones presented the commissioners with the contract and a resolution.

The contract was approved by a majority vote of the LEPC on Jan. 24, and reviewed and approved by Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley on Feb. 1, before being approved by the commissioners on Feb. 2.

According to the contract, the LEPC desires to obtain services to be provided by the commissioners through their employees as described in the contract.

Services covered under the contract include but are not limited to, serving as the LEPC information coordinator and chairperson; coordinating and assisting in the preparation of the Meigs County Hazardous Materials Emergency Response and Preparedness Plan, including an annual update; coordinating the annual exercise for the plan; completing the annual LEPC grant application and compliance report; assisting facilities and transporters with their obligation to report chemical inventories and to report hazardous material spills.

The Meigs County EMS Director (Jones) and administrative assistant shall be the individuals to provide the services.

In order to facilitate the services, a transfer for $11,000 is to be made annually to the Emergency Management/Emergency Fund line item from the Special Emergency Planning Fund line item in the month of August. The initial payment is to be made at the time of the agreement, with payments thereafter in August of each year.

The contract is to remain in place unless cancelled by either party with a 30 day written notice.

In other business, the commissioners approved paying bills in the amount of $171,268.64, with $67,199.23 from the general fund.

A “now and then” bill was approved in the amount of $5,170.40 to Bound Tree Medical for Meigs County EMS. The bill was for an ambulance cot which needed to be replaced.

A correction and amendment was made to the now and then approved during the Jan. 26 meeting to Holzer on for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The bill was in the amount of $7,601.68, rather than $8,214.71. The $8,214.71. was a payment for a bill from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

An advance back was made in the amount of $29,411 from the CDBG line item to the county general fund.

Appropriations for CDBG were made as follows: $11,734 into line item B029B04; $1,000 into line item B029B05; and $29,441 into line item B029B06.

A transfer request was approved from the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District for $28,000 into their special fund account. With the transfer there is $29,000 remaining to be transferred for the year.

The commissioners met for 45 minutes in executive session with Stanley concerning pending legal matter. No action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. for their regular meeting.