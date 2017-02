Firefighters from Chester, Tuppers Plains, Bashan and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments were called to a house fire on Friday morning on State Route 7 near the intersection with Eagle Ridge Road. Meigs County EMS was also on scene.

Firefighters from Chester, Tuppers Plains, Bashan and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments were called to a house fire on Friday morning on State Route 7 near the intersection with Eagle Ridge Road. Meigs County EMS was also on scene. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_2821.jpg Firefighters from Chester, Tuppers Plains, Bashan and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments were called to a house fire on Friday morning on State Route 7 near the intersection with Eagle Ridge Road. Meigs County EMS was also on scene.