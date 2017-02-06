Southern Quiz Bowl qualifies for nationals

RACINE — One of Southern’s middle school quiz bowl teams has qualified for the national competition to be held in May in Dallas, Texas.

On Saturday, Southern hosted its inaugural Southern Middle School Tournament, showcasing students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Schools in attendance were Licking Heights Central (two teams), Dempsey, Olentangy Hyatts, River Valley, and Southern (seven teams). The students has five preliminary rounds in the morning, then ended with three playoff rounds in the afternoon.

Licking Heights Central A team ended the day 7-1 overall and took first place. Southern B team ended the day 6-2 and took second place.

This tournament used NAQT rules and questions, which made the event a national qualifier. As a national qualifier, the top 15 percent of the field received their official invite to the 2017 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Dallas, Texas. At the end of this tournament, Licking Heights Central A and Southern B teams were notified that they qualified for nationals. The national tournament takes place May 12-14.

This is the first year for Southern to offer Quiz Bowl as a club during the school day at the middle school level.

“We are very fortunate to have such a supportive administration and Mr. Kent Wolfe has been instrumental in allowing us to have regular practices during their “Club/Activity Period” at the end of each school day,” said Adam Phillips, Southern local teacher.

Team members qualifying for nationals are Jacob Milliron (captain), 8th grade; Kristin McKay, 8th grade; Lincoln Rose, 7th grade; and David Shaver, 8th grade.

Members of the Southern Middle School Quiz Bowl teams took part in their first home competition on Saturday, with one of the teams qualifying for the national competition. Southern Middle School students took part in a home competition on Saturday.