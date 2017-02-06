Four to interview for board vacancy

REEDSVILLE — Four people submitted applications and letters of interest for the vacant position on the Eastern Local Board of Education.

The Daily Sentinel submitted a public record request on Monday for the applications and letters of those who had applied for the position by the Feb. 2 deadline.

Treasurer Lisa Ritchie provided the letters of four individuals, all of whom are to be interviewed by the current board on Tuesday evening during a special meeting.

Applicants are Matthew King, Ron Hill, Nicholas Dettwiller and Amanda Reed.

According to the resume and letter, King is a 1999 graduate of Eastern High School and has previously served on the Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities for eight years, including two years as vice president.

King is currently employed as the Director of Admissions and Marketing at Heartland of Marietta. He holds a master of business administration and bachelor of science in public relations from the University of Rio Grande.

Hill is a long-time educator, having begun his career at Eastern Local Schools in 1994, before being employed at Meigs Local Schools in 1998. He remains at Meigs Local where he has held various educational and administrative roles,including intervention specialist and athletic director.

Dettwiller is currently the assistant elementary principal at Nelsonville-York Elementary School after teaching at Eastern Local from 2013-2016.

In his letter, Dettwiller details his experience at Eastern and at Nelsonville-York, stating, “I believe all of these experiences would help me to be a quality member of the board.”

Reed is also a graduate of Eastern High School, and is currently the assignment coordinator in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

“My children now attend Eastern and are highly active in sports. We bleed green,” stated Reed in her letter. “I realize this position is not always an easy position, but working toward positive changes is not effortless but an investment.”

The board will interview the candidate during a special meeting on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., with a decision expected during the Feb. 15 regular meeting.