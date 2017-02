POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Diana Lewis Bragg, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Holzer Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 3 p.m., with visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.