Sheriff’s Office launches tip line

MEIGS COUNTY —The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new tool in the effort to fight drug activity in the county.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has created a tip line for reporting criminal drug activity.

A statement on the office’s Facebook page from Sheriff Keith Wood states in part, “The information comes directly to me and will remain anonymous. The information you provide is crucial in our efforts to initiate an investigation.”

Tips on criminal drug activity can be provided at meigssheriff.org or by calling the tip line at (740) 992-4682.