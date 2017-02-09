‘Faith and Family’ submissions being accepted

OHIO VALLEY — Does your church family have an interesting story to tell? Does your church have a history you’d like to share? Ohio Valley Publishing is taking submissions for its upcoming “Faith and Family” magazine to be distributed across the area. Along with a church directory, “Faith and Family” will feature unique stories about the faith community in Mason, Gallia and Meigs counties.

There is no cost to submit articles for review and possible publication. Photos with the articles are also welcome. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15. Email is the preferred form of submission though typed submissions will be accepted at the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel during regular business hours. Submissions are to be dropped off in care of Beth Sergent for the “Faith and Family” magazine at the newspaper offices. Emailed submissions can be sent to Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com with “Faith and Family” in the subject line.