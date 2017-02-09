Council hears from local resident, Memorial Run organizers

POMEROY — In addition to taking action on parking and a village administrator, Pomeroy Village Council heard from the Meigs County bikers and a local resident during Monday’s meeting.

Rochelle Lamb, representing a coalition of Meigs-area bikers, spoke to the council about the 32nd annual Memorial Run scheduled for this May. The weekend festivities have grown significantly in recent years with over 2,500 bikes expected to descend on Pomeroy in 2017.

After ironing out with the council some preparation details, Lamb presented the village with $500 on behalf of the organizers, “as a way to give back to the village” following the run’s success in 2016.

Lamb thanked the people of Pomeroy for hosting the event, and said the organizers were very excited about 2017.

After hearing from Lamb, council heard from a Pomeroy resident regarding a complaint against a police officer.

A Pomeroy resident asked the council to take disciplinary action against a Pomeroy Police Officer following alleged multiple incidents during which the resident contended the officer acted improperly. The legality of the officer’s actions, extenuating circumstances, or possible punishment were not resolved during the meeting. However, Mayor Bryan Shank said the matter would be addressed.

The council voted to renew insurance provider Kinder, part of the insurance pool Ohio Plan; Kinder representative Raymond McComas also gave an overview of the village’s coverage. He provided background the Ohio Plan, which McManus said covers over 800 Ohio government entities including most of Meigs County’s local governments.

The council discussed purchasing a new time clock system after Financial Officer Sue Baker indicated the current swipe-card based system was error prone and underutilized by village employees. Baker said a significant number of paid hours did not have any official log, which, combined with technical issues, necessitated a change. Options discussed included advanced biometric systems ($900 installation with a monthly fee) and simpler options such as a classic punch clock (less than $500). Baker said most of the features on more expensive systems were already handled by the village’s Elite Payroll System, except for fraud prevention.

A number of small appropriations closed out the meeting: a contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s office to house prisoners at $60 a day, $500 for new tires on Police Car 14, $300 of security improvements in the Pomeroy Police Department office, a week long man-lift rental from Bridgeport for $450 (for cemetery maintenance), and a three month renewal of IT service Grate Consulting at $490 a month.

Grate Consulting was hired by the village over the winter for streamlining and upgrading the computer and internet capabilities in the Pomeroy Municipal building, and is now kept on a monthly retainer, which Baker said was well below what would be paid as an hourly rate for the technical support.

Bills were also paid in the amount of $34,296.21.

Council also approved minutes from Jan. 3, Jan. 26., Jan. 29, which included to special meetings held in the final week of January to delay rate water and sewer rate increases, as previously reported by the Sentinel.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

Michael Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

