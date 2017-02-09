Car theft under investigation by SO

SYRACUSE — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and destruction of a vehicle which occurred on Tuesday morning.

A 2006 Hyundai Tiburon was was reportedly taken from a residence in Syracuse on Tuesday morning and later located burned out in Salem Twp. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire.

Witness statements say a black SUV was in the area where the vehicle was stolen and where the vehicle was later located.

The case is being investigated by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371.