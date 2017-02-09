Man shot by homeowner in reported home invasion

ASHTON, W.Va. — A reported home invasion ended in one man being shot by a homeowner on Thursday morning.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home at 27777 Ashton Upland Road in reference to a home invasion robbery around 12:22 a.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dale William Light, 34, of Culloden, W.Va., laying inside the residence. Light had been shot by the homeowner after making entry to the residence, deputies said.

Light was then taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. where he was listed in critical condition. A second individual fled the scene on foot.

Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers said on Thursday afternoon, deputies were still searching for the second subject. He added, Light will be facing charges in the incident.

Powers also said, the homeowner and Light did not appear to know each other and the alleged home invasion appeared to be random. Deputy J. Cavender is the lead investigator in this case.

