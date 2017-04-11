FAC director resigns, search for replacement begins

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony, regional multi-arts center in Gallipolis, is conducting a search for a new executive director as its current one will soon resign.

Joseph Wright, who has been the executive director since February 2010, plans to step down from his current role by June 1.

Wright is assisting the organization with the search and will remain with the FAC, as a consultant and mentor for the new director. Part of his consulting role will be to support and expand the growth of special needs programming, by maintaining connections between the French Art Colony and VSA (Very Special Arts) Ohio, as well as the Ohio Arts Council.

“My life is taking me in many new directions and it’s time for a change,” Wright said of his choice to step down. “Leading the French Art Colony and Riverby Theatre Guild, local arts non-profits, who are truly dedicated to serving the total community, has been an honor and a journey I will treasure. Working closely with the FAC Board of Trustees, staff and dedicated volunteers, we have accomplished much and moved the FAC forward. It will be exciting to see the organization continue to evolve under a new director, and I will support the process.”

FAC Board of Trustees Chair Annie Roach, said, “Speaking for the French Art Colony Board of Trustees, we do not want to lose Joseph Wright as director. His vitality, experience and professionalism have been a tremendous asset for the FAC. We do, however, wish him well and are thrilled to have him remain in a consulting role. With a new director, we look forward to adding more creative and exciting projects for the FAC, while keeping some of our traditional and currently successful programs and events”.

Longtime member and Board Vice Chair, Marianne Campbell, added, “The FAC has been most fortunate to have Joseph as executive director, for the past 7 years. His commitment to our organization and leadership skills have had a positive and lasting impact on the FAC, making it an integral part of the community. He has been an inspiration to all who have had the opportunity to work with him.”

The full job description, employment requirements and application process, can be found on the French Art Colony website, under the “more” tab, then click on the “employment” link. For more information, please contact the French Art Colony, 740-446-3834.

Joseph Wright, resigning French Art Colony executive director, will stay on in a consulting and mentoring capacity when the new executive director steps in. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_JoeWright.jpg Joseph Wright, resigning French Art Colony executive director, will stay on in a consulting and mentoring capacity when the new executive director steps in.