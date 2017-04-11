Easter services and events

MEIGS COUNTY — From church services to egg hunts, several events are planned around Meigs County this week.

Maundy Thursday services (April 13)

RACINE — St. John Lutheran Church, 33441 Pine Grove Road, Racine, 7 p.m. with Pastor Martin Francis officiating.

RACINE — Bethany United Methodist Church, 6-8 p.m. Bring your family and friends to receive personal prayer and Holy Communion. Pastor Jim Marshall invites the public.

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m.

Good Friday services (April 14)

LONG BOTTOM — Long Bottom United Methodist Church, 7 p.m. Public invited.

RACINE — Morning Star UMC, 7 p.m. Pastor Jim Marshall invites the public.

POMEROY — St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pomeroy, 7 p.m. Also participating in the service will be St. John Lutheran Church and Restoration Fellowship Church. The public is as always cordially invited to attend.

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Ministerial Association will host a service at the Middleport Church of Christ, corner of Fifth and Main Streets at 7 p.m. Gage Smith from the Morning Star United Methodist Church will be sharing. Everyone is invited to attend. They will also be collecting non-perishable items for the local food pantry.

POMEROY — Hillside Baptist Church, 1 p.m. Spaghetti dinner to follow the service.

Easter Sunday services (April 16)

MIDDLEPORT — Sunrise Easter Service, 7 a.m., Middleport United Methodist Church, breakfast served.

RACINE — An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. at Carmel-Sutton Fellowship Center, followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. Celebration Services will be held at Bethany UMC at 9 a.m., Morning Star UMC at 10 a.m. and Carmel-Sutton UMC at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Marshall invites the public.

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Church of Christ’s choir will be presenting the Easter cantata “Salvation’s Story” at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday. This music centers on the message of the Cross and rejoices in the glorious Resurrection of our Lord. The public is invited to join them at 437 Main St., Middleport. There will be a breakfast following the program with Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m.

POMEROY — Easter Sunday Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Baptist Church. Easter Sunday Evening Service 6 p.m., Special Easter Cantata by the Hope Baptist Choir.

Egg hunts

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Fire Department Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at General Hartinger Park.