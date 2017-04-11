Commissioners approve resolutions

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved numerous resolutions during last week’s meeting, including one in support of the proposed constitutional amendment, Marsy’s Law.

Marsy’s Law would add a crime victim’s bill of rights to the Ohio Constitution. The proposed amendment has also been endorsed by Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

The resolution of support for Marsy’s Law, signed by all three commissioners, reads, “We, the Meigs County Commissioners, hereby support Marsy’s Law and authorize our names to be used by Marsy’s Law for All in any related announcement and endorsement material.”

Currently, signatures are being collected around the state in order to place the proposed amendment on the November ballot.

In other business, the commissioners approved three resolutions as presented by Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank.

The first of the resolutions authorized a contract between DJFS and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to provide a Family Violence Investigator.

The second resolution authorized DJFS to enter into a memorandum of understanding with local attorney Michael Barr to represent DJFS when conflicts arise in child support administrative hearings, judicial hearings and/or children services cases. The final resolution approved an amendment to the Prevention, Retention, Contingency (PRC) plan in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

A bid for the Community Development Block Grant project on Lincoln Terrace was approved in the amount of $28,326.64 from Nuko Paving Inc.

A transfer request from Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District was approved in the amount of $29,000.

An amount of $6,000 was approved to be transferred from dog kennel salaries into dog kennel supplies.

Bills were approved to be paid in the amount of $202,003.45, with $35,300.04 from county general.