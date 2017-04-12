MCSO awarded state certification

MEIGS COUNTY —The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has received a certification from the state for adopting state standards.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations, and therefore has been awarded the state certification.

More than 500 agencies employing over 27,000 officers (in all 88 counties, representing 80 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio and most of Ohio’s metropolitan departments) are either certified or in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood told the Sentinel that his office had been working toward the certification for the past several months, and he was pleased to have the certification in place.

Wood said by adopting the standards it allows for the agency, officers and community to know what is expected.

The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the Collaborative in August 2015.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 960 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.

The first list of all Ohio compliant agencies was published March 31. The report, which includes information on the certification process and the complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified, can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/