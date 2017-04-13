American Legion Post #39 holds birthday celebration

POMEROY — Drew Webster Post #39, American Legion, Pomeroy, Ohio recently held its annual birthday celebration with a dinner and meeting at the post.

Following the dinner, Commander John Hood introduced World War II Veterans in attendance, John Tucker, Jack Lewis and William King.

Also recognized were two Meigs High School students who participated in the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test program. Designed to test an individual student’s knowledge of The United States Flag, The Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution as well as State, County, City, Township, Village and School District government in Ohio, this 50 questions test is written in such a manner to be current and topical to events, studies and information being presented in Ohio high schools, and events happening in the state of Ohio and the Nation. Out of approximately 51,000 students participating in the Test program annually, 84 District winners are selected. From this field the State Judging Committee selects 18 winners, six each in Grade 12, Grade 11 and Grade 10.

Dillion Mahr, a senior at Meigs High School, was the highest scoring senior in the district in the Americanism and Government Test program. Upon graduation, Mahr plans to attend Ohio University where he received the Russ Legacy Cutler Scholar Award, a full scholarship, which is presented to those eligible students admitted to the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Cole Durst, a sophomore at Meigs High School, was the highest scoring sophomore in the state and as such, received a five day, all expenses paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. A highlight of the trip was a Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

Durst also placed second in the State of Ohio in the High School Oratorical Contest, a public speaking contest on the United States Constitution which focuses on the duties and obligations of a citizen to our government.

Auxiliary President JoAnne Newsome, presented certificates of appreciation to those who have served their community in different ways, including assisting with the poppies.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Legionnaire of the Year award. This award is given to a member who is selected by a committee appointed by the Post. Commander Hood presented this year’s Legionnaire of the Year Award to Eddie Whaley, a VietNam Veteran and a 47 year member of Drew Webster Post.