Meigs calendar of events

Editor’s Note: The Daily Sentinel appreciates your input to the community calendar. To make sure items can receive proper attention, all information should be received by the newspaper at least five business days prior to an event. All coming events print on a space-available basis and in chronological order. Events can be emailed to: [email protected]

Card Shower

CHESTER — A card shower and 90th birthday celebration will be held for Don Mora on Saturday, April 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Chester Methodist Church. No gifts. Cards may also be sent to 34517 State Route 7, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Friday, April 14

OHIO VALLEY — Woodland Centers will close clinic locations in Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Counties in order to observe Easter holiday. Normal hours resume April 17. Emergency services can be accessed by calling 740-446-5500 in Gallia or 1-800-252-5554 from Jackson, Vinton or Meigs.

Saturday, April 15

SALEM CENTER — Star Grange #778 and Star Junior Grange #878, Fun Night and potluck supper, 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall located on County Road 1, 3 miles North of Salem Center. The subordinate baking contests will be held.

Sunday, April 16

POMEROY — The Meigs County Veterans Outreach Center, West Main Street, Pomeroy, will hosts its third annual Easter Sunday dinner for all veterans and their families. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 17

LETART TWP. — The regular meeting of the Letart Township Trustees will be held at 5 p.m. at the Letart Township Building.

Tuesday, April 18

CHESTER — Chester Council 323, Daughters of America will meet 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

POMEROY — Gentle yoga will be held at the Mulberry Community Center at 12:30 p.m.

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers group will meet at noon for lunch at Wild Horse Cafe in Pomeroy. The speaker will be president-elect of the state ORTA discussing current issues affecting retirees. Members are reminded of the service project to bring in paper products or personal care items for the women’s shelter. Guests are welcome.

Saturday, April 22

MIDDLEPORT — An Earth Day event, The Art of Gardening, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverbend Arts Council, 290 N. 2nd Ave., Middleport, Ohio. There will be an event or featured speaker each hour beginning with brunch at 9:30 a.m. with Rick Werner and Maureen Burns Hooker (Herbal Sage Tea). There will be garden displays, vendors, Chinese Auction, Master Gardeners Plant Exchange and lunch will be available. Free and open to the public. Call 740-992-2675 for more info.

Friday, April 28

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Grange Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at Meigs High School cafeteria. Tickets must be purchased by April 21 and are available from Grange Masters Kim Romine, Charles Yost, and Patty Dyer or from Barbara Fry or Opal Dyer. Speaker for the evening will be Deb Hamilton, Secretary of the Ohio State Grange. For more information call Opal at 740-742-2805.