Middleport man facing drug charge in West Virginia

MASON, W.Va. — A Middleport man was arrested Tuesday on a drug charge, and three others cited, following a joint drug interdiction operation between the Mason and New Haven police departments and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeremy Michael, 37, of Middleport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Mason Police Chief Rich Gilkey. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail on the felony charge.

Michael was allegedly in possession of 7.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and heroin. A passenger in the vehicle, Warren Bissell, 26, of New Haven, was cited for possession of a controlled substance.

Two additional traffic stops led to citations, both for possession of a controlled substance. They included Dakota Thacker, 23, of Middleport, and Trenton McClintock, 27, of Pomeroy.

Gilkey said the police agencies have been working together in an effort to rid the area of illegal drugs.

Anyone having tips or information on drug activity in the Bend Area can contact the Mason or New Haven police department, county sheriff’s department, or state police, Gilkey added.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for OVP, email her at [email protected]

