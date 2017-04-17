Leading Creek Stream Sweep April 22

RUTLAND — The 17th annual Leading Creek Stream Sweep will take place Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Meigs SWCD Conservation Area on New Lima Road between Rutland and Harrisonville.

Trash bags, safety vests and gloves are provided for volunteers, and pizza will be served afterwards. Youth or other community groups are welcome.

The first Leading Creek Stream Sweep was held in 2001 in Rutland and it has been held every April since then, roughly coinciding with Earth Day. The event is sponsored by the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District, Rutland Township Board of Trustees and the Meigs Transfer Station. For more details about Stream Sweep or for registration forms contact the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-992-4282.