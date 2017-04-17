RCP to present an evening of Disney

POMEROY — “When you wish upon a star, makes no different who you are.”

Whether you’re young, or young at heart, everyone has a soft spot for Disney movies and the familiar songs that you can’t seem to get out of your head. River City Players (RCP) will be presenting “Magical Dreams: The Music of Disney” at 7 p.m. on April 21, and 22 and at 2 p.m. on April 23 at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment (WME). Tickets will be $5 a person and $3 for ages 5 and under and will be available at the door.

The evening of Disney music will include musical selections from Disney classics such as “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as some of the animation giant’s more recent films including “Tangled,” “Frozen,” and “Moana,” just to name a few.

“We’re constantly listening to Disney music while painting and working on other shows, in addition to just singing to ourselves in our every day lives, so we decided to share our love of Disney and pull together a show that consisted of just Disney music,” said Directors Dan Dunham and Nathan Jeffers. “We’ve been talking about this show for several months and we’re really excited that it’s finally here.”

These performances will differ slightly from previous RCP events. While there is typically a “fourth wall” between the audience and the actors during a performance, the audience will not only be encouraged to interact with some of WME’s characters appearing throughout the evening, but they will be welcome to sing along with their favorite songs. There will also be a special section in the front of the WME ballroom where those attending can bring pillows, blankets, or beanbag chairs and watch the show while relaxing and having a great time.

Those performing in this show will include Nathan Becker, Diana Bissell, Janis Carnahan, Tony Carnahan, Dan Dunham, Veronica Grimm, Jessica Holliday, Mackenzie Hornsby, Claire Howard, Nathan Jeffers, Sara Michael, Amy Perrin, Lara Perrin, Brian Reed, Jesse Rivers, Kyler Rogers, Piper Smeck, Renee Stewart, Shyra Summers, Gary Walker, and Bruce Wolfe, as well as the WME Community Choir.

For more information on RCP’s and WME’s upcoming events, follow RCP and WME on Facebook.

Information for this article submitted by Nathan Jeffers.