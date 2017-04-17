$11k raised for Mid-Valley Christian

MIDDLEPORT — Mid-Valley Christian School’s seventh annual extravaganza was held April 8, with a crowd of more than 300 people raising over $11,000 for the school. Of that, $2,000 were monetary donations.

In between stretches of giveaways, Rory’s Quest was played, giving attendees the chance to win small prizes based on items in purses, clothing worn, or fun, silly stunts. Local vendors displayed their wares and provided items for giveaways, with Norris-Northup Dodge of Gallipolis, Ohio, donating a 2007 Dodge Magnum and Yucatan Holidays providing a trip to Cancun, Mexico as the grand prizes for the event. Bryanna Dailey, coordinator for the extravaganza, also was the emcee.

Jim Lucas won the Dodge Magnum; he in turn donated it to a local man who assists others in getting to doctor appointments. Jane Oldaker won the Cancun trip, and Norma Torres won a recliner donated by Big Sandy Furniture in Parkersburg, West Virginia. All three winners are from Middleport.

Melissa Dailey, principal for Mid-Valley Christian School, said, “I want to give special thanks to all who participated in the extravaganza, and to all who donated money or prizes.” According to her, 90 percent of attendees were not affiliated with the school. It was also, she said, the best ever attended extravaganza to date.

All $11,000 went into the general fund for the school, and much of that will go towards unfunded scholarships. Approximately half of the students currently attending Mid-Valley Christian receive full or partial scholarships.

The fundraising season isn’t over for the school, however. On May 6, they will hold their second annual motorcycle run, and on May 26, a Doo Wop will again be held in Middleport to support the school.

Jessica Marcum is a freelance writer for the Sentinel.

