Relay for Life not being held in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY — After 20 annual events, there will not be a Relay for Life event in Meigs County in 2017.

“The American Cancer Society has made the decision to discontinue this event as we look at ways to improve programs, services and most effectively use our donor dollars,” explained Chad Gardner, community manager for Relay for Life in an email with the Sentinel.

“We know the Meigs County Relay was a great event, and we are committed to do everything we can in order to continue support the community,” continued Gardner.

According to its website, Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

The event had been held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds for a number of years before being moved to the Pomeroy parking lot in 2016.

Gardner directed interested participants to take part in the May 19-20 Relay event at Belpre Civitan Park or the June 2 event at Gallipolis City Park.

By Sarah Hawley [email protected]

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews

