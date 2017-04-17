For the Record

Rutland Police Department

April 12

Officers with the Rutland Police Department conducted an investigation in a residence within the village. Officer’s reportedly located around 70 marijuana plants, and what was described as a very sophisticated indoor grow operation, according to a news release. The Rutland Police Department will be requesting felony charges from an Meigs County Grand Jury.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

April 2

Domestic complaint — Deputy Clint Patterson responded to a possible domestic violence call and upon arrival, neither party wished to cooperate, advising it was verbal and no threats were made.

Alarm drop — Deputy Snoke answered an alarm drop at a residence in Rutland. Upon arrival, all appeared to be secure and no entry was made in to the residence.

Domestic complaint — Deputy Snoke investigated a report of domestic violence on Zion Road. Neither party wished to file any charges and the case was closed.

April 4

Investigate complaint — The office received multiple calls of break-ins taking place at the Hartwell Storage Units. All complaints remain under investigation.

April 5

Trespass — Deputy Hupp took a report from an individual about people trespassing on his property. The individual reported he believes the people are looking for ramps. The investigation is ongoing.

Sex offender — Deputy Perry registered three sex offenders.

Court — Deputies picked up prisoners in both Stark and Butler Counties and transported them to Meigs County for their court appearances. After the hearings, the prisoners were transported back to Butler County for incarceration.

Court paper — Deputy Hupp attempted to serve one court paper.

April 6

Attempted theft — Deputy King took a report from an individual, who reported the attempted theft of a generator. She said they confronted the subjects about the generator and the subjects took off without the generator. Suspects were described as two males driving an older white vehicle with loud exhaust. Incident remains under investigation.

Court — Deputies took two prisoners to court.

April 7

Missing dog — Deputy Riley took a report about a missing dog. The incident remains under investigation.

Warrant — Deputy Snoke and Probation Officer Larry Tucker arrested Megan Doczi-Drummer on a probation violation charge.

Court papers — Deputy Snoke served three court papers.

April 8

Alarm — Deputy Perry responded to an alarm in Chester and checked the building. Everything was okay at the scene.

Disorderly — Sgt. Patterson responded to TNT Pit Stop in Chester because an employee was having problems with a customer. The customer had left the store before Sgt. Patterson arrived, no charges filed.

Alarm — Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm on Union Avenue. Sgt. Patterson checked the building and everything was secure. It is unknown what activated the alarm.

Disabled vehicle — Sgt. Patterson assisted a disabled semi on Route 33. The semi had run out of fuel. Sgt. Patterson transported the driver to get fuel and diverted traffic until the driver got the vehicle started.

Night Shift

April 3

Suspicious odor — Dispatch received a call from a male advising that they live near the intersection of Ross Road and Valley Belle. Caller advised they can smell a foul odor coming from the area of Lovett Road/ Trouble Creek. The caller advised the last time they smelled this there was a meth lab busted in the same area. Sgt. Jones responded to the area and nothing was found.

April 4

Burglary — Sgt. Jones responded to a residence on State Route 143, Pomeroy. The resident stated that she had just arrived home and noticed her television had been taken while she was at work. Report and statements were taken at the residence. The incident is still under investigation.