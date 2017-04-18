Council cancelled for lack of quorum

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council cancelled their April 17 meeting for lack of quorum.

The light agenda had included payment of bills ($8,781.51), ongoing discussion of downtown parking, and an update on the Lincoln Terrace slip repairs.

Mayor Bryan Shank confirmed the gas company finished laying new lines in the area of Lincoln Terrace, which will allow road repaving later this spring.

A presentation on Marsy’s Law by Meigs County Victims’ Advocate Alexis Schwab was postponed due to the cancelled meeting. The chairperson of the Meigs organization of Marsy’s Law said she hoped to obtain the council’s endorsement of the Victim’s Bill of Rights, a measure that will be on the November ballot.

The Victim’s Bill of Rights is modeled on a California’s “Marsy’s Law,” which significantly expanded victim’s presence in court cases, increased the practice of restitution, and increased victim’s role in the parole process.

Schwab summarized the proposed law, saying “It gives victims more rights (in the legal system). They have many already, but right now they’re called statutory rights, and they’re not necessarily enforced.”

She said the more endorsements collected prior to balloting, the likelier it will be to pass. Schwab said the Meigs’ sheriff and prosecutor, as well as the Pomeroy Police Chief, were in support of the measure.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council is May 1, at 7 p.m.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

Michael Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel

