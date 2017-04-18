Racine Council approves first reading of vehicle tax

RACINE — Racine Village Council met on Monday evening for a special meeting with regard to a proposed permissive motor vehicle tax.

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance which provides for an annual permissive motor vehicle tax of $5 for each registered vehicle within the corporation limits.

According to the Ohio Revised Code 4504.06, municipal corporations are authorized to levy the $5 annual permissive tax to supplement funds for the street department. Revenue for the street department funds has been fairly stable, but expenses have increased each year.

A second reading of the ordinance is planned for the regular council meeting scheduled for May 1, with a third reading likely to be held during a special meeting later in May.

The tax would be collected by the registrar of motor vehicles when owners buy their license and tags. The tax could begin to be collected in 2018 if approved.

In other business, Village Administrator John Holman reported that there may be some discolored water in the next few days as they are changing filters, but the water is safe.

In attendance for the meeting were Mayor Scott Hill, Fiscal Officer Janet Krider, Holman, and council members Robert Beegle, Ron Clark, George Cummins, Chad Hubbard and Ian Wise.

Information submitted by council member Robert Beegle.