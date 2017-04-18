Cancer screenings set for April 24

POMEROY — Have you had your Women’s Cancer Screenings?

Those screenings will be offered to women in Meigs County on April 24 through a collaboration of multiple agencies.

Breast and cervical cancer screenings, breast health education and patient navigation will be provided in collaboration with Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (OU-HCOM) Community Health Program, The James Mobile Mammography and Meigs County Health Department. These services are available to uninsured, underinsured and insured women.

Services will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on April 24, with the van set up at the Meigs County Health Department.

Appointments are required. Interested persons should call 740-593-2432 to schedule an appointment.

Other 2017 clinic dates will be Oct. 4 and Nov. 29.

The clinics are provided through collaborative community service and grant funding by Columbus affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Columbus, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs, OSU/ Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center Mobile Mammography Services, Meigs County Health Dept., Breast and Cervical Cancer Projects of Southeast Ohio, Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.