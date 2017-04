SHS prom set for Saturday

Southern High School will crown its 2017 Prom King and Queen on Saturday evening. Pictured are queen and king candidates (front, from left) Katie Barton, Talon Drummer, Macie Michael, Sara Schenkelberg and Marlee Maynard; (back from left) Blake Johnson, Lucas Hunter, Jaylen Blanks, Trey Pickens and Eli Hunter.

Southern High School will crown its 2017 Prom King and Queen on Saturday evening. Pictured are queen and king candidates (front, from left) Katie Barton, Talon Drummer, Macie Michael, Sara Schenkelberg and Marlee Maynard; (back from left) Blake Johnson, Lucas Hunter, Jaylen Blanks, Trey Pickens and Eli Hunter. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-Prom.jpg Southern High School will crown its 2017 Prom King and Queen on Saturday evening. Pictured are queen and king candidates (front, from left) Katie Barton, Talon Drummer, Macie Michael, Sara Schenkelberg and Marlee Maynard; (back from left) Blake Johnson, Lucas Hunter, Jaylen Blanks, Trey Pickens and Eli Hunter.