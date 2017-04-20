Lecture series event set for Saturday

POMEROY — The Meigs County Historical Society will hosts its second lecture series event on Saturday evening.

This time the focus will be on the history of schools in Meigs County by presenter Tyler Eblin.

Eblin, is the administrator and historian of the Old Meigs County Schools Facebook page. He will be presenting on the former and current schools of Meigs County, Ohio.

“During this lecture and presentation, we will take you all the way back to the 1800s, when common schools were initially established. The lecture will then progress through the years and you will enjoy learning the history of the formation and evolution of the county’s school districts and schools through both textual content and vintage photographs,” read a Facebook posting announcing the event.

The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Congregational Church on East Second Street in Pomeroy. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s lecture follows a lecture on Pomeroy’s First Ward which was held earlier this year at Grace Episcopal Church with presenter Shannon Scott.

In addition to the lecture series event, the Historical Society is working on its next fundraiser, the raffle of a “Yak Pack” which includes two adult kayaks and two Yeti tumblers, along with other items. Tickets are available at the museum.