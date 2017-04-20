Preparing for election day

POMEROY — As voters in one of Meigs County’s 27 precincts prepare to vote in the May 2 special election, members and employees of the Meigs County Board of Elections conducted the public test of the election equipment on Tuesday morning.

Kevin Berry, a contractor with RBM, was on hand at the Board of Elections office to demonstrate the equipment which will be used by voters as they consider the proposed income tax for Alexander Local Schools.

While Alexander Local is primarily in Athens County, there is a small portion of the district in Meigs County, as well as Vinton County, which makes it necessary for the Meigs County Board of Elections to conduct an election in the one precinct.

With the small number of voters eligible to vote in the county the decision was made to utilize a new voting option, allowing voters to vote on an electronic ballot rather than a paper ballot.

The new machine is a touch screen on which voters will simply touch the option they would like to vote for. The machine prevents voters from over voting (picking both for an against) and will alert the voter should they fail to select an option for a race. Voters will review their choice before finally printing their ballot to be placed in the counting machine.

Early voting is currently taking pace at the Board of Elections, with extended hours running through election day.

The hours for voting are as follows: Monday, April 24, to Friday, April 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the last day to vote is Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any registered voter in Columbia Precinct may request and vote an absentee voter’s ballot in person during these business hours. Registered voters may also call the Meigs County Board of Elections at 740-992-2697 to request an absentee application for an absentee ballot by mail.

Board of Elections member Paula Wood tests the equipment which will be used for the special election on May 2 in the Columbia Precinct. Also pictured are Kevin Berry (left) of RBM who conducted the public test, Board of Elections Deputy Director Tammy Cline and Board of Elections Chairman David Fox. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-Boe-training.jpg Board of Elections member Paula Wood tests the equipment which will be used for the special election on May 2 in the Columbia Precinct. Also pictured are Kevin Berry (left) of RBM who conducted the public test, Board of Elections Deputy Director Tammy Cline and Board of Elections Chairman David Fox.