Area residents can benefit from housing program

OHIO VALLEY — There is no place like home. For individuals trying to “age in place” or those with disabilities working for independence, one Buckeye Hills Regional Council program is making a difference.

Administered through Buckeye Hills in its eight-county southeast Ohio region, the $403,600 housing grant was recently awarded by the Development Services Agency.

“Grants are available for income eligible families or individuals with a disability of any age or seniors 60+ who own their home or have a life estate in the property,” said Joe Gage, Buckeye Hills Housing coordinator. “For residents who qualify, monies may be used to assist with the costs associated with accessibility modifications such as widening doorways, wheelchair ramps, handicap modifications of a bathroom or kitchen and other minor home repairs.”

Gage is also an Aging-In-Place Specialist through the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) developed to address the growing number of consumers that will soon require housing modifications to “age in place.” These professionals are remodelers, general contractors, designers, architects and even health care consultants.

Gage is responsible for grant administration across the 8-county region. He can help eligible residents answer questions such as “how can I make my kitchen more functional; how do I modify my bathroom or home entrance and what type of contractor should I use?”

The program will assess the home for eligible repairs and develop specifications for repair and bid the project to qualified contractors to complete the modifications. Grants are available to fund accessibility modifications for income eligible families or individuals with a disability of any age or for minor home repairs for those income eligible over 60 years of age who own their home or have a life estate in the property. In 2017: One person households served under this activity must be at or below the following income level: Washington County, $19,650 and all other counties in the region are $19,400 (Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Perry). Incomes are based on the number of family members in the home.

For more information, call 1-800-331-2644 or visit www.buckeyehills.org.

Home accessibility and repair options offered