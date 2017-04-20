Local family travels to White House for Egg Roll

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local family recently got the experience of a lifetime during a trip to the White House on Easter Sunday.

Ryan Shafer, of Crown City, traveled east with his family last weekend with tickets in hand that are rather hard to obtain.

Every year the White House holds the annual Egg Roll, one of the only events on the White House Lawn, and every year more than 200,000 tickets are requested. According to Shafer, there is a blind raffle to determine who actually will receive tickets; at least one family from every state is present. Only 21,000 tickets were sold.

Shafer’s two children Ryleigh and Reid have been in the national spotlight after meeting President Trump and his family. Reid was able to find Eric Trump in a crowd and get a picture with him. His nephew Eli Shafer of Gallipolis went along as well.

“It made me really nervous at first, but once I got used to it, it was awesome,” explained Ryleigh.

Her brother Reid got to shake the hand of President Trump. The Shafers participated in the annual Egg Roll, an Easter Egg Hunt, and even did some coloring with the President.

“When I shook his hand, I knew that it was an important moment,” Reid said.

Since then, both Reid and Ryleigh have spoken to their classes at school about what it was like to go to the White House and meet the President. Since last Sunday morning, many friends and family have called Shafer to let him know they saw his two kids on Fox News, or in the New York Daily Times, or any of the thousands of pictures of President Trump published online.

“It’s not often someone from here gets any kind of national attention, I’m really happy for my kids. We did it for them,” Ryan stated about the truly once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Shafer Family gathers around the White House Egg Roll sign. Pictured from left: Reid, Eli, Ryan, Rachel, and Ryleigh. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_family-shot-sign2017420113932505.jpg The Shafer Family gathers around the White House Egg Roll sign. Pictured from left: Reid, Eli, Ryan, Rachel, and Ryleigh. Courtesy Ryleigh, Eli, and Reid Shafer pictured with Eric Trump. Melania Trump can be seen in the background. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Eric-Trump2017420113515702.jpg Ryleigh, Eli, and Reid Shafer pictured with Eric Trump. Melania Trump can be seen in the background. Courtesy

By Morgan McKinniss [email protected]

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or [email protected]

