Congressman visits MHS

Congressman Bill Johnson paid a visit to Meigs High School on Friday, speaking to students as well as meeting with administrators and staff. Johnson spoke to students in a current world affairs class about being future leaders, as well as taking questions from the students on a range of topics. Johnson also took time to sign a hat for a student (bottom left). After speaking to the students, Johnson met with Principal Travis Abbott, School Resource Officer Deputy Clint Patterson and Assistant Principal Rick Blaettnar (top left). Johnson also spoke with MHS Sophomore Cole Durst who was recently recognized as the highest scorer among sophomores in the state of Ohio on the government test given by the American Legion. (Top right) Johnson, left, is pictured with Durst and Abbott. Johnson was also given a tour of the welding and auto tech areas of the school.

Congressman Bill Johnson paid a visit to Meigs High School on Friday, speaking to students as well as meeting with administrators and staff. Johnson spoke to students in a current world affairs class about being future leaders, as well as taking questions from the students on a range of topics. Johnson also took time to sign a hat for a student (bottom left). After speaking to the students, Johnson met with Principal Travis Abbott, School Resource Officer Deputy Clint Patterson and Assistant Principal Rick Blaettnar (top left). Johnson also spoke with MHS Sophomore Cole Durst who was recently recognized as the highest scorer among sophomores in the state of Ohio on the government test given by the American Legion. (Top right) Johnson, left, is pictured with Durst and Abbott. Johnson was also given a tour of the welding and auto tech areas of the school. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.25-Johnson-Visit2017424202716521.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson paid a visit to Meigs High School on Friday, speaking to students as well as meeting with administrators and staff. Johnson spoke to students in a current world affairs class about being future leaders, as well as taking questions from the students on a range of topics. Johnson also took time to sign a hat for a student (bottom left). After speaking to the students, Johnson met with Principal Travis Abbott, School Resource Officer Deputy Clint Patterson and Assistant Principal Rick Blaettnar (top left). Johnson also spoke with MHS Sophomore Cole Durst who was recently recognized as the highest scorer among sophomores in the state of Ohio on the government test given by the American Legion. (Top right) Johnson, left, is pictured with Durst and Abbott. Johnson was also given a tour of the welding and auto tech areas of the school.