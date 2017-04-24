Singing, and ringing, in springtime

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Local Schools recently hosted its annual spring concert for the public.

Cris Kuhn has been running the show for 17 years, working with student in various forms of music. Being an original Eagle herself, she takes her young students under her wings and helps them reach impressive heights.

The show consisted of three musical ensembles: the concert band, the handbell choir, and the choir.

The concert band performed three tunes; each one provided a different content, but kept the same flow. Kuhn entrusted her students with the selection of the pieces.

The handbell players were the next to take the stage. The arrangement consisted of five pieces. According to Kuhn the students’ choice piece for the evening was, “My Favorite Things.”

The final performers of the night were the choir singers. The musical set consisted of seven pieces; four were full ensemble, one was a select group, and two were solo performances. The students were clad in floral shirts and khaki shorts which set a beach ready mood. The opening number, “Under the Sea,” had snippets of choreography and put off a high energy vibe that caught the audience’s full attention. Savannah Barnes, a sixth grader, kept up the energy going by singing, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Following her performance, the rest of the ensemble performed a few more upbeat numbers until Grace Adams, a senior, slowed down the tempo with, “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.” The full cast ended the night with “Happy Together.”

Kuhn showed recognition of her seniors’ musical achievements and expressed her well wishes of the future to Grace Adams, Brooke Bearhs, Corbett Catlett, Danielle Burelli, Katelynn Chevalier, Kelsey Kimes, Jeremiah Martindale, Mickayla Starcher, and Ashley Tolliver.

