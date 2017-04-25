Buckeye Hills receives Auditor of State Award

OHIO VALLEY — A recent financial audit of Buckeye Hills-Hocking Valley Regional Development District (now Buckeye Hills Regional Council) by the Auditor of State’s office has returned a clean audit report. Buckeye Hills’ excellent record keeping has earned it the Ohio Auditor of State Award.

The award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award must meet a variety of criteria in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for a “clean” audit report.

“We were very pleased to learn of the Buckeye Hills Auditor of State Award,” said Executive Board President Ron Moore of Morgan County. “It is a continuing reassurance to community leaders and to the residents across the eight-county region that public dollars are being used in a cost-effective and fiscally prudent manner.”

Buckeye Hills administers state and federal Aging programs, serves as a regional transportation planning organization, and provides small businesses with loans for expansion and supports communities with accessing funding for infrastructure, health care and more.

The Buckeye Hills fiscal department is directed by Denise Keyes. She has been with the organization since 1994. The department staff also includes Misty McConnell, Fiscal Manager; and Fiscal Assistants Esteal Hendricks and Stephanie Boice.