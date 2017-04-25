Middleport Council holds April meeting

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council quickly completed their final meeting of April, having only two unique agenda items on Monday night.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker attended Public Records Training the previous week, and had been named each council member’s representative.

“Everybody took it, and everybody did very well,” she joked.

Village officials must take the training course once during their term, but may name a designee if it is clearly stated in council minutes.

According to Baker, the three hour class is essentially “about how not to violate the Public Records Act, how to keep records, how to handle requests,” to comply with the so called Sunshine Laws.

The Zoning Appeals Committee will meet as needed, rather than monthly as initially planned. Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson stated to council it would be more effective to gather the committee by demand, but that it would still publish in advance whenever the committee intended to meet.

Hendrickson also discussed at length with Councilpersons Shawn Rice and Richard Vaughan the status of various dilapidated structures in town, and ongoing measures remove them.

Council reviewed the Salisbury fire protection issue with Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst, who confirmed “we’ve still received no payment 2016 or 2017 from Salisbury for fire protection.”

An official invoice was delivered since the previous meeting, according to the council, so the body held off on further action.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli concluded the meeting by promoting the recent downtown painting project, which has been executed by a variety of volunteers including the Masonic Temple.

As part of a significant drive by the village towards beatification, Ianarrelli said “by Memorial Weekend I think you will see a big difference, in making things cleaner and neater.”

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Middleport Village Council is May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Middleport Municipal Building.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

Michael Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel

