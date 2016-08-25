Ohio voter app now available

POMEROY — Accessing voter information on a smartphone is now available for Ohio voters.

Many states are providing apps in efforts to encourage millennial voting, and Meigs County Board of Elections Director Megan Lee announced Thursday that the free Ohio Voter Information app can be found by searching for “Ohio Voter info” or “Ohio Voter information” in your app store.

The app can be found in PlayStore for Android phones and iTunes app store for iPhones.

Triad Governmental Systems, an Ohio company located in Xenia, developed the app.

The information that is available to the application is considered public record information and can also be obtained at the Board of Elections’ offices around Ohio. By using the app, the date is available just by accessing your phone.

After installation, the app can be customized to include your personal voting information by going to “My Voter Info.” Access to residence addresses currently on file, voting history, the status of your absentee ballot (if you have requested one), polling place information and viewing of available sample ballots for upcoming elections will be included.

It is also possible to update your address information, if needed. Users are encouraged to explore additional data provided in the app.

For questions about the new app, the Meigs BOE can be contacted by calling 740-992-2697, by email at meigs@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Meigs County Board of Elections has moved and is now located in the Meigs County Annex Building, 113 E. Memorial Dr., Suite A, in Pomeroy. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_BOE.jpg The Meigs County Board of Elections has moved and is now located in the Meigs County Annex Building, 113 E. Memorial Dr., Suite A, in Pomeroy.