BREAKING: 32 FT jobs eliminated at Gallipolis Developmental Center

GALLIPOLIS — Officials with the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities said Friday they are eliminating 32 full-time positions from the Gallipolis Developmental Center.

The positions, officials said, are part of a plan to streamline the workforce with the number of clients the Gallipolis facility services. At the present, officials said the workforce in Gallipolis doesn’t match with the number of people who live at the facility. Although 32 full-time positions will be eliminated by the first week of December, the state plans to turn 18 of those positions into part-time opportunities.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune has interviewed state officials and will have more on this story later today. Stay tuned to www.mydailytribune.com for more.

