Property returned from AB&T robbery

RACINE — The investigation into an Aug. 9 robbery in Racine has returned more than $500 in property to its rightful owners.

Racine Village Marshal Shane Bell reported information provided by the community led to a major development in the case.

“There was a breaking and entering at the AB&T on Third Street in Racine, and merchandise was taken,” Bell said.

Bell summarized the investigation since then, and said “items valued at $500 have been returned. Further investigation and charges are pending.”

AB&T is a one-building auto repair and floral shop operated by wife and husband Beverly and Richard Moore.

Beverly Moore said their first break-in in 22 years occurred overnight on Aug. 9.

“They broke a Plexiglas window and unlocked the front door,” after failing to gain entry through the back and side doors, Beverly Moore said.

She said she was thankful a larger glass window was not broken, and that the perpetrators did not enter the auto shop, and instead ransacked the floral section which contained retail merchandise like home decorations.

Tires, tools and more valuable items were passed up for “lamps, crafts, candles, tart burners. They used bags from the back to carry it all out,” said Moore.

“We keep no cash here, so they just took change. Except for pennies, they couldn’t be bothered with the pennies,” Moore continued. “And some Little Debbie brownies. As some point, we just had to have a laugh about it. We never thought we were going to see any of that back.”

Bell said the crime was classified as breaking and entering, rather than burglary, because no one lived on the premises.

“The building was unoccupied at night, and while the name makes it sound less invasive, they still broke in to steal things,” he said.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office handled the initial inquiry Aug. 9, which later involved the Racine village marshal.

Given the nature of the items, a potential recovery seemed unlikely.

Fortunately, the Moores had pictures of most of the merchandise and were able to circulate images on social media.

Racine law enforcement said the community provided information for their investigation and were able to return most of the stolen property.

“The departments handled it well. I’m very proud,” Beverly Moore said. “Anything that had ‘love’ on it was taken. I thought this was a woman, or someone trying to impress a woman. I could just see some guy going, ‘Here, I got you something.’”

The AB&T is a family owned and operated, split building automotive and floral shop. Pictured are examples of the stolen items.