Meigs, Gallia jobless rates reported

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County is currently ranked second in the state when it comes to unemployment rates, according to the latest numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Meigs County reported an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent in July, while Gallia County reported 6.4 percent unemployment, ranking it at 17 out of 88 counties. Meanwhile across the river, Mason County had an unemployment rate of 6.7 percent last month.

In Ohio, Meigs County was only outdone by Monroe County which had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 9.9 percent, while Mercer County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent.

Unemployment rates for July in some other counties in Ohio include: Athens County, 6.4 percent; Vinton County, 6 percent; Lawrence County, 6.2 percent; Cuyahoga County, 5.5 percent; Franklin County, 4 percent; Hamilton County, 4.3 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in July, down from 5 percent in June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 11,400 over the month, from a revised 5,494,900 in June to 5,506,300 in July.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 278,000, down 13,000 from 291,000 in June. The number of unemployed has increased by 11,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio was 0.1 percentage points higher than the July 2015 rate of 4.7 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 4.9 percent, unchanged from June and down from 5.3 percent in July 2015.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 11,400 over the month, from a revised 5,494,900 in June to 5,506,300 in July, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Goods-producing industries, at 903,700, lost 1,300 jobs over the month. Job losses in construction (-3,600) and mining and logging (-300) surpassed gains in manufacturing (+2,600). The private service-providing sector, at 3,820,600, added 8,000 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+5,000), trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,700), professional and business services (+2,100), and other services (+1,800) exceeded losses in financial activities (-1,500), information (-1,100), and leisure and hospitality (-1,000). Government employment, at 782,000, increased 4,700 as gains in local (+3,100) and state (+1,700) government outweighed losses in federal government (-100).

From July 2015 to July 2016, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 78,800. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 2,600. Construction added 5,900 jobs over the year. Mining and logging lost 3,200 jobs. Manufacturing employment decreased 100 as losses in durable goods (-7,100) surpassed gains in nondurable goods (+7,000). The private service-providing sector added 61,900 jobs as gains in educational and health services (+19,600), leisure and hospitality (+15,900), trade, transportation, and utilities (+11,800), other services (+7,400), financial activities (+4,200), and professional and business services (+3,500) surpassed losses in information (-500). Government employment increased 14,300 in state (+11,500), federal (+1,400), and local (+1,400) government.

Information for this article provided by ODJFS and WorkForceWV.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.