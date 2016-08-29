Harvest of Quilts returns with fall fest

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Quilters are once again being asked to pull out their favorite quilts and get them ready to be shown in the annual Harvest of Quilts sponsored by Mason County’s Community Educational Outreach Service.

The quilt show will take place Oct. 1-2 in the back of the Country Kitchen of the West Virginia State Farm Museum, with quilt registration beginning 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. There is no fee to enter one or more quilts. Viewing of the quilts is open and free to the public.

Members of the Mason County CEOS Quilt Show Committee recently met at the West Virginia University Extension Office in Point Pleasant to create the prize ribbons which will be awarded to the following quilts: Large, machine-quilted; Large, hand-quilted; Small, machine-quilted; Small, hand-quilted, and a 5th category, Quilt blocks. Quilt blocks can be of any size, using any fabric, but must feature West Virginia as the theme. Large and small quilts can be of any pattern.

Winners of these five categories are arrived at via ballots submitted by visitors to the quilt show. Voting for the quilts and quilt blocks will end at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2. While waiting for the ballots to be counted, participating quilters are invited to enjoy refreshments in the Country Kitchen. No food or drink is permitted in the quilt room at any time. Winning entries will be announced around 4 p.m. Cash prizes consist of $20, $15, $10, or $5, depending on category and placement.

The Harvest of Quilts is an example of West Virginia’s Appalachian heritage at its finest. It is but one item that is featured during the farm museum’s Country Fall Festival. Other events include an Antique Gas Engine Show, the Gravely Tractor Swap Meet, an Antique Tractor Pull, an Antique Bottle Show, church on Sunday, and a Sunday Afternoon Gospel Sing. Sorghum, apple butter, cider and soup will also be made and sold on site during the Festival. The Museum’s Old Village includes a country store, a doctor’s office, an old time church, a one-room school house, and much, much more.

The farm museum is located at 1458 Fairground Road, north of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Quilts will be on display Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show Committee members include Clinedda Austin, Mary Sue Kincaid, Yvonne Fetty, Catherine Yauger, Anne Byus, April Pyles, Stella Morgan, and Carolyn Litchfield.

For more information, please contact Catherine Yauger, Committee Chair, at 304-675-5049.

This year's Harvest of Quilts show is Oct. 1-2, with quilt registration beginning 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The show is held in conjunction with the Country Fall Festival at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Pictured is a scene from last year's event.

Pictured are members of the Harvest of Quilts Committee making prize ribbons for the annual show coming up this October at the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

CEOS clubs prepare for show Oct. 1-2

By April Pyles Special to OVP

April Pyles is a freelance writer and member of WoHeLo CEOS Club.

